Edgar “Ed” L. Cover Jr., 75, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, after battling lung cancer for several months.
He was born Sept. 26, 1947, a son of Lena and Edgar Cover Sr., of Selinsgrove.
Ed was a 1965 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. In his younger years, he enjoyed fixing and racing cars, hunting, and fishing. Ed also loved his country and served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Medic, Spec 5, during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Young Door Co. (later Jeld-Wen) in Sunbury in the early 2000s. Those who know Ed know how much he loved his family and friends. Ed enjoyed participating in his children’s activities as they were growing up. He helped coach t-ball and AYSO soccer and was a proud band parent. On Friday nights during football season, you could find him helping the Selinsgrove band (2001-2005). Ed also enjoyed camping and taking annual beach trips to Ocean City, Md.
He will be remembered for his patriotism, sense of humor, and the love he had for his family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail Cover; two children, Jamie Ziegler of McClure and Amanda Cover and her partner Jerry Nowlen of Selinsgrove; two grandchildren, Aaron and Connor Ziegler, of McClure; his brother, Dennis Cover and sister-in-law, Karen Cover, of Selinsgrove; and two nephews, Kevin Cover of Shamokin Dam and Eric Cover of Beavertown.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lena and Edgar Cover Sr.; and his son, Matt Cover.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan K. Gephart officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6631 will be in Daniel’s Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Ed to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.