Edgar Moyer Landis Jr., 79, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.
Edgar was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Franconia, Montgomery County, a son of the late Edgar M. Sr. and Anna Mary (Moyer) Landis. He was married on July 8, 1971, to the former Ella Mae Yoder, who survives.
He was employed at Richfield Meats, Richfield. Edgar was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived by six daughters, Phebe (Timothy) Pollard, Joanna (Ethan) Scearce, Catherine Landis, Maria (Wesley) Weaver, Carol Landis, and Jewel Landis; two sons, David Landis and Stephen Landis; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Kathryn (Paul) Clemens, Elizabeth “Betty” Nell-Miller, Mary Jane Landis, and Rhoda Detwiler; two brothers, Ervin (Malinda) Landis, and Robert (Ronnie) Landis; a brother-in-law, Philip Kropf, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edgar was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lucinda Landis; three sisters, Addie (Clyde Sr.) Beidler, Ruth (Roy G.) Derstine, and Lois Kropf; a brother, Timothy Landis in infancy; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Detwiler, Ernest Nell, Philip Miller, and Roy C. Derstine.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 5, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, 134 Center Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church with the Bethel Mennonite Church Ministry officiating.
Burial will be in Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.