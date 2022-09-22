Edgar R. Neff Jr. passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He grew up in Freeburg, Pa., but lived most of his life on Sandy Pond, N.Y.
He was a golf professional and a contractor. For the last 10 years, he managed a canine boarding and training business with his wife Therese Walsh. Ed was a sportsman who had a great love of nature. He and Therese spent many a day on the Black River and Salmon River fishing and birdwatching. In addition to a wide circle of friends, Ed had a golf family at the Elms Golf Club, where he was a member for 40 years. He had a warm smile and was always ready with a story, which invariably started “So, there I was...”
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Edgar Neff; his sister, Brenda Hendricks and daughter Brett Neff. Left to cherish his memory are his wife and partner of 33 years, Therese Walsh; his son, Benjamin (Jamie) Norris of Syracuse, N.Y.; his daughters, Brandy Norris (Curtis Reid) of Sunbury, Pa., and Autumn Neff of Watertown, N.Y.; sisters, Barbie and Janie; grandchildren, Ayden, Gage, Cristian, Carly, and Mathew, as well as many good friends.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Elms Golf Club in Sandy Creek.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Summerville Funeral Home.