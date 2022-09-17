The Daily Item
ERIE — Keon Anderson had two touchdown runs including the game-winner in overtime to top visiting Bloomsburg 23-20 Saturday.
In the extra period, Bloomsburg lost two yards on the opening possession, but Brendan McGonigle connected on a 37-yard field goal to give the Huskies a 20-17 advantage. Edinboro moved the ball with a pass interference call and a five-yard completion to Thaddeus Standfield setting up a second and five from the 12-yard line. After a rush for no-gain, Aaron Hopkins drew another pass interference call to move the ball to the Bloomsburg 2-yard line. Anderson took the two-yard plunge for his second touchdown and the game-winner.
Trailing 17-10, Edinboro’s defense came up with the big play. On third and three from the Bloomsburg 19, Allen Stritzinger intercepted Danville grad KJ Riley at the 30 and returned it to the Huskie three. Two Anderson rushes later, the Scots tied the game at 17.
Bloomsburg answered in the second, taking advantage of an interception to score on a one-play 25-yard touchdown strike from Riley to Matthew Bowes.
Riley finished 9-for-23 with three interceptions in his third collegiate start. Kaleb Monaco rushed for a team-high 67 yards for the Huskies (1-2). Bloomsburg limited the Scots to just 36 yards rushing.