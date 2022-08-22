Edith F. Marshall, 90, of Walnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Edith was born May 19, 1932, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Conrad) Hassinger.
She attended Shikellamy school.
Edith was a member of the Christ Wesleyan Church in Sunbury.
She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.
Edith is survived by her sons, Richard L. Marshall of Sunbury, Charles E. Marshall (Laura) of Lancaster, Bruce N. Marshall (Cindy) of Sunbury and Terry L. Marshall (Mary) of Sunbury; son-in-law, Jerome Alex of Sunbury; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Alex; and her brothers and sisters.
Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.