Edith Lorraine Nuss, 87, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, while under the care of the Shadyside Hospital.
Born May 10, 1935, in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raphael and Nona Waltman Calabrese.
Edith married her husband Howard Charles Nuss on June 11, 1956. In her free time, she enjoyed drawing. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Edith leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Howard (Josie) Nuss, of Gibstown, N.J., Craig (Sylvia) Nuss, of Grove City, Eric (Lisa) Nuss, of Valencia, Laurie (Tim) Flatt of Butler, Leslie (Paul) Dion of Belleview and Mathew (Deanna) Nuss of Butler; her 17 grandchildren and her 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Charles Nuss who passed away on May 11, 2019.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the Boylan Funeral Home And Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, with Reid Moon, officiating.