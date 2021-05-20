Edith M. Perkinson, 88, of rural Middleburg passed away on Wednesday, May 19, at her home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Franklin Township., Snyder County, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Walter) Gilbert. On Jan. 12, 1952, she married Elwood E. “Perky” Perkinson who preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2019.
Edith attended Gilbert School House.
She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, playing cards, butchering, gardening, listening to music and watching westerns.
Edith is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda Weikel of Millmont and Cindy and Rickey Weller of Middleburg; four grandchildren, Kevin Weikel, Denal (Robert) Schuler, Joshua (Samantha) Weller and Jessica (Daniel) Weller; eight great-grandchildren, Abby, Chylo, Bailey, Casey, Dillan, MaKayla, Reid, and Cole; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl (Virginia) Gilbert of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Violet Smith; three brothers, Charles Gilbert Jr., Marlin Gilbert, and Irvin Gilbert; one step-granddaughter, Beth Ann.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 25 from 6-7 pm at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg followed by the funeral service at 7 with Hospice Chaplain Ricky Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Edith’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.