Edith “Edie” M. Wray, 81, passed away at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
She was born July 25, 1941, in Decatur Township (Old Stage Road), Mifflin County, a daughter of the late Vesta M. (Lepley) and William “Bill” Walter Wray.
She is survived by siblings, Lois Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, and William “Bill” Wray and wife Beth of Camp Hill; eight nieces and nephews, Lori (Baumgardner) and husband Robert Kint of Lewistown, Steve and Jill Baumgardner of Mifflintown, Michael and Paula Johnson of Charlotte, N.C., Debra (Johnson) McFadyen of Pickerington, Ohio, Nikki (Rodkey) and husband David Kurtzman of Lansdale, Edward and Renee Rodkey of West Chester, Ardrienne Wray of Hyattsville, Md., and Sarah McCleaf of New Cumberland; numerous great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine “Katy” J. Rodkey and Arlene Baumgardner; brothers-in-law, Russell Johnson, Edward Rodkey, and Harry Baumgardner; sister-in-law, Margaret “Marge” Dale Wray; 12-year-old great-niece, Abbey Rodkey; and nephews-in-law, Robert McFadyen and Steven Henry.
Edie attended Alfarata grade school (a two-room school house) from first through sixth grade. She also helped close that school on a Friday in May 1953 with two more weeks at the new Decatur School building in Shindle. Seventh grade, she attended the Chief Logan High School in Burnham and the McClure High School. With the consolidation and the new school building not ready, she attended part of ninth grade at the Beaver Vocational High School in Beaver Springs. The move to the new West Snyder High School was made in February 1956. Her class was the first to spend all four high school years together as the graduating class of 1959.
Edie’s professional life started in the fall of 1959-1960 when she worked for Doctors Whitehall and Rodriguez in Lewistown, and worked for the Navy Department (Bureau of Ships), and the Labor Dept. (Office of Solicitors). She worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) from January 1964 through February 1995. At DIA, Edie worked in the Scientific and Technical Intelligence Arena (Assistant Director’s Office, Chemical Division, Administration Office, and the Missile and Space Division). In May 1971, she then moved to the office of the Assistant Director for Communications in the Pentagon. Due to reorganization, she was moved to the Systems Architect Office (computers) in May 1985. Reorganizations, office title changes, supervisors, many moves (buildings and floors) from 1985 to 1995 helped her decision to retire early at the end of February 1995 and help her aging parents. She moved to Lewistown in October 1995.
She enjoyed many activities and studies during her life of which dancing was her passion. Classes include those studies for career enhancement and promotions, and the fun classes: dancing, finishing and modeling school, Hulu, and fencing. She loved taking pictures and videos, plus working on the family history and genealogy, which included finding and talking with relatives in several other states. She also enjoyed traveling to Italy, Germany, Austria, England, Scotland, Wales, and several places within the United States.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Mount Rock Cemetery.
Any form of generosity, in Edie’s memory, should be sent to a charity of your choice or to the McClure Veterans Pool, Salvation Army in Lewistown, American Cancer Society, The Heart Fund, fire departments, or books for the libraries in Lewistown or McClure.
King-Barr Funeral Home LLC is in charge of arrangements.