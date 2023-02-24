The Daily Item has discontinued the comic Dilbert on the newspaper’s comics pages because the creator of the comic Scott Adams, made outrageous racist remarks on his online television program earlier this week, including urging white people to stay away from Black people. His discriminatory comments violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated. Several comic sections were printed in advance, before the decision was made to discontinue the comic. The weekend comics pages will include the strips.

