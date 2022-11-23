Edna Ersilia Gonzales Long, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 9, 2022 with her children nearby in Albuquerque, NM.
Edna was born Sept. 6, 1933 in Rodarte, New Mexico, and grew up in Llano, NM. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Eugene Long, her father, Gilberto Eduardo Gonzales, her mother, Esther Edisa Gonzales, her three brothers, Fares Gonzales, Areli Gonzales, and Eldridge (Max) Gonzales, and her second son, James Walter Long.
Edna is survived by four children, Kennerd Guy Long and his wife Merrilou Long, Michael John Long and his wife Patricia Mae Blackwater, Bella Marie Long and her husband Mohammad Ismaeil Amirkabirian, and her fourth son James Walter Long and his wife Sheri Lynn Sanchez Long, eight grandchildren, Teah Arianna Amirkabirian, Mina Sorayah Amirkabirian, Noah Samuel Long, Jasmine Nicole Long, Lily H Blackwater-Long, Zidane VinHoskie Blackwater, Leonardo Hoskie Blackwater, Corey Ian Blackwater, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Edna graduated from Albuquerque Menaul School in 1953 then served honorably in the U.S. Navy where she met her husband, Ken Long. They moved to his hometown, Danville, PA, where they had two sons, Kenny and Mike. Edna was a dedicated mother whose life revolved around her children. Because of her guidance, every one of her children grew up to be good people who chose equally good people as their spouses. Those good qualities have been passed down to her grandchildren as well. Edna worked as a Mental Health Counselor for the University of New Mexico Hospital where she touched many lives and helped people with her kindness and skills.
There will be an honors ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in the near future. Please contact the family for more information.