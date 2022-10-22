Edna "Gladys" Bates, 89, Lewisburg, passed away at RiverWoods Nursing Home, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Gladys was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Philadelphia a daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (Barnes) Britton. She was married to Rev. Charles D. Bates for 68 years before his passing in January of 2018.
She held many job titles through the years, the latest being a Respiratory Therapist for Nottingham Village until her retirement.
Gladys enjoyed being involved with the church, singing, crafts, etc., Red Hatters lunches and was a dog lover.
The family would like to thank RiverWoods staff, the Red Hatters, her co-workers of previous years and her fellow church members and friends who loved her and equally meant so much to her.
Gladys is survived by her two daughters Karen (Don) Hindle and Debbie (John) Sherry; her son, Chuck (Sally) Bates; grandchildren, Richie (Cindy), Kari (Chad), Traci, Holly (Greg), Bridget,
Zach (Ashley), Brianna (Craig) and Andrew; great-grandchildren Krystal, Leeland, Xavier, Zane, Quincy, Mason, Brody, Maddox, Evy and Helena.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Stanley and her sister Alice.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.