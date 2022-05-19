Edna L. (Romig) Snook, 88, of Log Lane passed away on May 17, 2022 at her home.
She was born March 6, 1934, in McClure, the daughter of the late Elma (Snyder) and John Romig. On Sept. 9, 1950, she married Robert E. Snook who she has preceded in death.
Edna attended McClure area schools.
Mrs. Snook worked at Kirby Manufacturing.
She attended St. John’s Ridge Lutheran Church and Samuel’s Church both in McClure.
Edna enjoyed canning and quilting. She made many quilts for her family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis E. and Janet Snook and Lynn R. “Butch” Snook and companion Pattie Sherwood all of McClure; two daughters, Donna J. and John Vezzuto of Berwick and Sandy J. Master of McClure; grandchildren, Jerry R. and MeLinda Snook, Holly and James Hanset, Nate and Susan Snook, Kenny Snook and companion Jennifer Knepp, Tonya and Chad Renninger, Nichole Snook and companion Jason Walter, Michelle and Mike Coley, Bronson Stone, Broc Sherwood, Andrew and Maura Vezzuto, Jeffrey and Sherry Stacey, Tom Purcell, Brandon and Hope Stacey, Rachel Vezzuto, Eric Master and companion Heather Knepp, Trevor Master, Ashton Master and Kinsey Swope; great-grandchildren, Dustin (Casey Jo) Desiree (Tanner), Devin (Megan), Owen, Ethan, Corbin, Holdyn, Allison, Brooklyn, Mason, Kalyn (Austin), Caleb (Sarah), Colby, Emily, Jaylon, D’Shyne, D’Zani, Brody, Hudson, Ivy Mae, Devin, Katie, Addie, Hannah, Lili, Ben, Tylor, Justin (Taylor), Jewel, Tawnee (Nick), Bryanna (Shaun), Lucas (Lindsey), Eighmy (Nevin), Lindsey (Brice), Mitchel (Kira), Kaylin (Zach), Travis (Mandi), Adelyn, Jamison, Hunter, Harper and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Oakley, Ella, Selena, Briar, Zack, LiLianna, Brian, Alivia, Finnick, Andrew and soon arriving baby Tate; one sister, Janice Rohrbaugh; two brothers, Harry Romig and Alan “Gus” Romig; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Renninger and two brothers, Ted Romig and Jim Romig; and three grandchildren, Christy Lee Snook, Lynn Marie Snook and Hillary Purcell.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701-1907.