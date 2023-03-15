Edna M. Bachman, 90, formerly of Port Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Samuel and Effie (Smith) Arnold. She was married to Jack L. Bachman who preceded her in death on March 4, 1987.
Edna retired in 1999 after more than 30 years of service at the Selinsgrove Center.
Edna was a devout Christian who loved her family and found her greatest joy in her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Robin A. and Mark Sullivan of Freeburg, April J. and Stephen Crowley of Sunbury, and Vickie L. and Richard Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Richard L. Smith III, Alyssa D. (Crowley) Eyster, Brooke A. (Crowley) Leib, and Cameron S. Crowley; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Dillan Smith.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Ralph, Samuel, Robert, Charles, and Jesse Arnold, Betty Dillman, Dorothy Arnold, Blanche Varner, and two in infancy.
At Edna’s request there will be no viewing.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, Mark Sullivan officiating.
Private burial for the family will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Edna’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.