Edna M. Deibler, 79, of First Street, Bloomsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Edna was born April 16, 1943, in Lemont, a daughter of the late Harry G. and Eva V. (Gordon) Meyers. She was married to James F. Deibler who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of State College High School.
Edna enjoyed line dancing, shopping, eating out with friends and gardening.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. and Angela M. Deibler; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie L. and Dennis M. Ammon; grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Scottie and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Lily, Brian, Oakland and Jaxon.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Donald and Butch; and sister, Ann.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland