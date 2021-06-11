Edna Mae Emery, of 1135 Red Bank Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home.
She was born March 25, 1931, in Weikert, a daughter of the late Melvin and Sarah (Walls) Jolly. On March 28, 1948, in Mifflinburg, she married Forrest C. Emery, who preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2011.
Edna was employed at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, and Philco, Watsontown.
She enjoyed getting her hair done, shopping, and taking care of her home.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Joan Emery of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Rick Endy of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren and their spouses, Tammy and Steve Betsock, and James Emery and Gretchen Powell; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Courtney Betsock.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Boyer, Delphia Shirk, and Audrey Pick.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at noon, with Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
