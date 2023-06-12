Edna M. Troutman, 86, of the Lower Road, Shamokin, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her residence, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Dalmatia on Feb. 10, 1937. Edna was married in 2005 to Luke Troutman who survives.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, Dalmatia. Edna resided in Northumberland County all her life. She worked in local garment factories and was also a homemaker.
She was a member of Trinity U.C.C., Dalmatia, Lower Northumberland County Senior Action Center, Herndon and Dalmatia fire companies. Edna enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, playing Scrabble, bingo, and cards. She also enjoyed watching the Phillies baseball games as well as taking monthly trips to the casino and eating ice cream.
Edna will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Luke; her children, Patty and Rick Troutman, Lori and Corey Renn, Anita and John Sardo, Lisa and Duane Erdman, all of Dornsife, and Carol and Bob Kramer of Kansas; Luke’s children, Faye Eldridge of New Jersey, Janet Stockburger of New Jersey, Carl and Deb Troutman of Marysville, Gary and Connie Troutman of Middleburg, and Connie and Dean Savidge of Dornsife; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Ruth Phillips.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Homeland Hospice employees for all their kindness and great care for our loved one.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Michael Jarrett officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Garden, Halifax.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edna’s memory to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.