Edna N. Swinehart, 95, Dornsife

Edna N. Swinehart passed into perpetual rest to be with her Lord and loved ones, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after a long and rich life.
She was born Sept. 26, 1925, to the late Raymond Schmolze and Nora (Lubold) Schmolze in the Germanville section of Butler Township, Schuylkill County.
She graduated from Butler Township High School in 1943 and McCann School of Business in 1945. Following graduation, she worked as an executive assistant and bookkeeper for Day & Zimmerman and Phoenix Contracting Co. in the Ashland and Pottsville area.
On Aug. 19, 1950, she married Ben P. Swinehart and remained happily married until his untimely death on April 26, 1989.
In 1954, the couple moved to the Rebuck/Dornsife area to pursue Ben’s passion for farming. In 1960, Edna embarked on a new career in the banking industry with the Gratz National Bank. Pausing to begin a family from 1964 to 1969, she returned to banking in 1970 with the Farmer’s State Bank of Dalmatia, now Mid Penn Bank.
Retiring from farming in 1970, she embarked on her next adventure of building a house of top of the Hooflander Mountain. She retired from Mid Penn Bank in 1995 after raising her family and then began a series of part-time jobs that she held until her passing.
In 1996, she agreed to act as the clerk for the Lower Mahanoy Township Municipal Authority until 2014. In 2001, she began working as a business consultant for the Line Mountain Animal Hospital, Inc.
During her career she saw technology evolve from mechanical adding machines to online banking and tax filing, all of which she accomplished with equal skill. Edna lived a dynamic life, surviving the Great Depression; keeping the home fires burning during WWII; dancing to the big band sounds of the Dempsey Brothers, Glenn Miller and the Voices of Doris Day, Frances Langford and the comedy of Bob Hope; descending into coal mines for work; farming the land and working 18 hours days while caring for her family. She was a tireless worker.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, knitting, crocheting and especially talking. She was an ardent conversationalist and would spend hours talking and visiting with friends, co-workers, and business acquaintances. She knew a vast array of people and was always happy to engage them in conversation. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends who will miss her wide and varied stories from a well-lived life. May our Heavenly Father have her in His holy keeping.
She is survived by her son, William R. Swinehart, esquire, and her daughter-in-law, Dr. Amy M. Swinehart, and her grandson, Evan W. Swinehart; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Tommy and Little One, her two inseparable companions.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jane Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Council, Boy Scouts of America, 815 Northway Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 for Troop 311.
