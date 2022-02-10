MIFFLINBURG — Officials at Mifflinburg Area School District await a report on its athletic facilities that could lead to major upgrades.
According to Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel, the firm working with the school district, McKissick Associates, has started inspecting the track and also will look at other facilities on the school campus.
Assistant track and cross country coach Jeff Kiss believes updates to the facilities are overdue. He said Mifflinburg is one of three or four schools without turf.
“It’s not affecting just track, it’s affecting multiple sports,” Kiss said.
The school district has to pay to transport students to play sports at other facilities, Kiss said.
Lichtel said Mifflinburg has one of the only tracks with a cinder surface. The administration heard concerns about the track near the end of 2021.
“Many other districts have upgraded their tracks,” according to Lichtel.
Midd-West School District in Snyder County recently completed a track. The Milton and Warrior Run School Districts currently are undergoing stadium renovations that will add all-weather surfaces.
Kiss said when Mifflinburg students go to other school districts' sports facilities they are in awe of what they see.
“I don’t want to embellish anything. But we need to step up to the plate and provide something for these students,” said Kiss, who previously presented his concerns to the school board.
Next steps
The school board met with McKissick on Thursday, but the administration was unsure when a full report will be presented.
McKissick Associates likely will meet with the district’s property committee to share preliminary recommendations and findings.
“It’s a process that may take months to get through,” said Lichtel, who will retire on June 30 this year.
“We really haven't received a lot of preliminary results back yet,” Lichtel said. Once that happens, he said, the district may have a better idea what costs may be.
He said McKissick is still in the analyzation process.
“There may be levels or tiers of proposed changes” and there is a possibility the track might be relocated, Lichtel said.
“It might mean moving a number of things around,” Lichtel said.
Kiss echoed some of what Lichtel said noting the school board did approve McKissick Associates and a report would be coming in the next several months.
“So, it’s hopefully progress,” Kiss said.