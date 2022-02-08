MIFFLINBURG — After much discussion, the Mifflinburg Area School Board voted five-to-four to disband the district’s Equity Committee.
Board members Mindy Bender, Brandon Straub, Melissa Wagner, Francis Gillot, and Dennis Keiser voted in favor of disbanding. Board members Tom Eberhart, Janell Weaver, Amy Wehr, and Wendy McClintock voted against. Keiser originally abstained but changed his vote.
Straub made the motion at the board’s December meeting to disband the Equity Committee. At its January meeting, the board decided to table the vote until Tuesday’s meeting.
“How embarrassing it is to disband the Equity Committee during Black History Month,” said parent Chastidy Shuck. “I really am shocked and disappointed especially after more of the written comments were in favor of equity.”
Shuck said a community group was formed that holds monthly meetings. “We will focus even more on that.”
The goal of the Equity Committee was to ensure “all students have the educational resources they need at the right time during their education and to reduce the impact of barriers or biases that affect student engagement,” according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
Kelly Kreisher has a child who has Muscular Dystrophy and turns seven in March. Kreisher said she was not surprised how the vote went.
“I was disappointed those who voted to disband essentially voted based on others’ opinions. I think there was a lot of irrational decision-making that occurred,” she said.
Kreisher took part in groups to learn about her child’s condition and said that allowed her to be more empathetic. She said “talking around the dinner table is not enough” and other parents make assumptions as a result.
There are children who need the type of equity being offered by the committee, according to Kreisher. “I think our school is more diverse than what people imagine,” she said.
Residents expressed concern about how the Equity Committee may be perceived by others.
“I believe the school district jumped on the equity bandwagon too early, on impulse,” said district resident William Zimmerman.
Prior to the board’s decision, Robert Blankenship said he was unsure how voting would go. “They need to be careful. They want to make everything equal but are alienating people in the process,” he said.
Blankenship, who works offshore, had two children in the district. He hinted others may be pushing their own agenda for various reasons. “If it isn’t their way, then every way is wrong,” he said. “Like I said, they just need to be careful.”
Addressing the board, Blankenship stated his belief the Equity Committee may be one-sided and lost faith in their ability to hear both sides of the argument.
Before the meeting, Shuck said she was hopeful the Equity Teams would remain. “I do think the schools are going to continue working toward equity,” she said.
Shuck, who has five daughters, some adopted of different racial backgrounds, was concerned when her daughter could not locate many books in school that reflected her ethnicity “It’s important for everybody to see themselves in books.”
Shuck said it could be helpful for teachers to receive further training to speak with students about things they are not sure of.
“I think our schools have a long way to go. I hope we continue this. I think things are starting to change for the better. I want all kids to feel accepted,” she said.
Before the vote, Lichtel said it is important not to devalue work done by the Equity Committee. “We have to realize this community has experienced a lot of tension. It’s important we work as a community to end that.”
Lichtel said that work needs to continue no matter what the committee is called. He recognized many took issue over the Equity Committee name. “The word equity has a lot of meaning in our world.”
His recommendation to the board was to change the committee’s name but not disband.
Board member Dennis Keiser said it was a shame the district should even be having this conversation. Keiser mentioned growing up in the fifties and sixties. “We (his generation) failed you,” he said referencing racial harmony.
Lichtel addressed the health and safety plan and noted how the administration is watching COVID infection numbers closely. He said the elementary school has 9 cases in the last 14 days, which has been an improvement.
In other business, the board voted to revise the district’s Health and Safety Plan to eliminate contract tracing per the administration’s recommendation.
Lichtel said the process has begun to update the track field. Several visits by McKissick Architecture Firm have happened. A preliminary report is impending.
The board also voted to approve the 2022-2023 school calendar.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. on March 8 at Mifflinburg High School Auditorium, 178 Maple St., Mifflinburg.