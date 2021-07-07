Edward “Ed” Arthur DeGreen, 87, of Danville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born in Danville on May 19, 1934, a son of the late Mary (Steinruck) and Arthur DeGreen.
He began school at St. Huberts Catholic and graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1952.
He completed a course in Applied Psychology from Susquehanna University. Ed proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a Radioman Petty Officer with the LSU Squadron, Little Cheer Virginia.
He was employed for 38 1/2 years at TRW Danville. He spent 18 years as human relations supervisor.
He served in many capacities, including as secretary-treasurer of the local union and also negotiations teams. He was a charter member of the Susquehanna Personnel Management Association.
Ed was a lifelong Catholic, long time member of St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also involved with the American Legion and was a past officer of the band, the Danville Moose and Elks. Ed always said he had a good life, and enjoyed it: he loved music, golf, dancing, and vacations with Marie.
Ed married Pauline (Hill) of Paxinos on Nov. 28, 1953, who preceded him in death in May 1997. He was engaged to Marie DeWald of Riverside, and they spent more than 17 years together, before her passing in March 2016. He was also preceded in death by one great-grandson; a sister, June Huntington; and a niece, Cindy Huntington.
He is survived by two sons, Larry DeGreen and wife Marianne, and Bob DeGreen; a daughter, Mary Snyder and husband Walter Tomash; six grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Jennifer, Jasmine, Tacy, and Mandy; five great-grandchildren; and a niece, Kathy Huntington.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, with his pastor, the Rev. Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the narthex of St. Joseph Church.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Danville, where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.