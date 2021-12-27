Edward C. Hockenbrocht, 67, of Mifflinburg, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a long wrestling match with complications resulting from cancer treatments.
He entered this world on Oct. 24, 1954, in Sunbury, a son of Charles Hockenbrocht and the late Pauline (Rhodes) McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sarah (Knox) Hockenbrocht; sons, Christopher and Jacob Hockenbrocht; and stepfather, Thurman McDaniel.
Edward and Sarah served as Missionary Associates with AGWM to Romania from 2001 to 2003. He was a member of Bethesda Community Church in Fort Worth, Texas, Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, Mifflinburg, and currently attended Cornerstone Community Fellowship, Lewisburg.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Robert Rutherford officiating.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.