Edward E. Nelson, 83, of Milton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Tilton, Illinois, on Feb. 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Evelyn (Breezley) Nelson. He was married to the former Dorothy M. (Snyder) Lubold until her death in 2006.
Ed served in the USMC and had retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Councilor. In earlier years, he had worked for Kelly’s Texaco, Brownies Gulf, and was a police officer in Milton. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton.
He had also served on the Milton Borough Council for several years until being appointed Mayor in 1995 and served until his death.
Ed is survived by four daughters, Patsy Anne Mues and her husband Arnoph III of Winter Park, Fla., Joan Marie Owens of Middleburg, Shirley Jean Brough and her husband James of Lewisburg, and Janet Irene Timms and her fiancé Todd Marshall of Pasadena, Md.; nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Westenhaver of Illinois.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold A. Nelson and Gilbert L. Nelson.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
