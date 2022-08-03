Edward E. “Ed” Snyder, 74, of Richfield, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Ed was born July 20, 1948, in Sunbury, a son of the late Donald Brown Snyder and I. Pauline (Womer) Snyder. On Aug. 16, 1969, he married his loving bride, Susan (Beaver) Snyder. They shared over 52 years of loving one another.
He was a 1966 graduate of East Juniata High School and a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College. Ed began his working career raising poultry with his family, a cutter at Leonard Garment, and retired as a UNICOR Production Supervisor at the United States Northeastern Penitentiary at Lewisburg and Schuylkill. During his retirement, he assisted in the Pro Shop at Lost Creek Golf Course.
Ed was a 50-year member of Middleburg Lodge No. 619, The Tall Cedars of Lebanon, St. John Lutheran Church in Richfield, Richfield Sportsman’s Club, West Branch All Star Baseball League, “The Best” golfer at Shade Mountain Golf Course and Lost Creek Golf Course.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman who always loved golfing, hunting, fishing, baseball, and especially enjoyed vacationing on the St. Lawrence. His ultimate enjoyment was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending precious time with his loving family. He was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Throughout his cancer journey, Ed never lost his positive outlook, his contagious smile, and conquered everyday as a good day.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Susan; children, Tracy and Dale Maneval, Shari and Jeremy Sheaffer, Scott and Wendy (Shambach) Snyder, and Jill and Brent Musser; grandchildren, Wyatt Maneval and companion Brittney Klinepeter, Sarah Maneval and fiance’ Ethan Hoffman, Katie and Trevor Sheaffer, Levi Snyder, and Julie and Cole Musser; great-grandson, Jameson Maneval; a brother, George Snyder and wife Rose; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Snyder; nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger Snyder; and his niece, Georgianna.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until a memorial service officiated by Pastor Nick Smith beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. The family kindly requests everyone to dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in loving memory of Ed may be mailed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Snyder County Area Little League, 7122 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Please visit garmanfh.com for a full obituary.