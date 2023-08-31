Edward J. Glennon, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 92.
A kind and gentle man to all he met, he is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bernadette (née Brovey) of Lewisburg; son, James, of Jeffersonville, Pa.; daughter, Maria, son-in-law, Clyde, and grandsons Capron and Steven of Treasure Island, Florida; son, Steven, daughter-in- law, Jill, granddaughter, Caroline and grandson, Nicholas, of Auburn, Alabama; and devoted caregiver and sister-in-law, Anne Brovey of Lewisburg. He is also survived by his brother, Albert and wife Barbara; brother, Tom and wife Alice; sister, Marie; sisters-in-law, Patricia Enigk, Emily Brovey, Peggy Glennon, Jaynann Glennon; brother-in-law, Andrew; as well as 25 nieces and nephews.
Ed was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Shamokin, a son of James P. Glennon and Stella Glennon (née Ghezzi).
Ed graduated from St. Edward’s High School, Shamokin, in 1949. After attending St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe, from 1950 to 1951, Ed enlisted in the Army Air Corps from 1952-1956, serving as a radar operator in an Aircraft Control and Warning Group in Korea and Japan.
Following his military service, he attended Bloomsburg University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education in 1961, and attended Bucknell University, receiving a master of science degree in education, guidance and school administration in 1963.
Ed taught special education for Union County from 1961 to 1965, before becoming a guidance counselor at Lewisburg Area High School from 1965 to 1972. Ed joined the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit as administrative supervisor from 1972 until his retirement in 1992.
He and his family were active members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lewisburg where he was a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Faithful Navigator for the Cardinal Mindzenty General Assembly.
Ed and Bernadette spent many happy years together wintering in Indian Rocks, Florida during retirement, close to their grandchildren and enjoying frequent family cruises to the Caribbean. They also enjoyed Penn State football, and travels to Europe, Hawaii, California, Florida, and the Southwest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Catholic Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, PA, 17837. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by Mass.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations in Ed’s memory be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church: Caring Community Outreach.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.