Edward K. Abrahims, 82, of Middleburg went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Altoona, a son of the late Earl F. and Dorothy A. (Snow) Abrahims. On April 13, 1968, he married the former Carolyn M. Becker who preceded him in death on May 13, 2007.
Edward was a graduate of Pennsbury High School where he was a standout wrestler for which he was inducted into the school's hall of fame. He has a record of never being taken down during a dual meet. He continued to wrestle while attending Lock Haven University for two years before enlisting in the United States Army serving from 1961-1965. There he wrestled for the Army team and competed in the 1964 Olympic Trials.
He was a founding member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
If there is one thing that can be said about Ed, it would be how much he loved his Father in Heaven. That love was seen in the way he cared for his wife Carolyn of 39 years, especially while fighting illness in her last years. Edward took exceptional care of Carolyn and was devastated when she passed away.
In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and once bowled a 299 game in a league match. Edward's greatest passion was singing, especially with his barbershop quartet. He was part of many quartets and once performed at a dinner theatre in Philadelphia, which was a proud moment for him.
Edward always stressed how important faith and family was and passed that on to his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Laura L. and David Walter; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott E. and Jennifer Abrahims, Thomas A. and Jennifer Abrahims; seven grandchildren, Jared Abrahims, Courtney (Tanner) Gutelius, Garrett Walter, Noah Abrahims, Ian Walter, and Riley and Declan Abrahims; one great-grandson, Benjamin Gutelius; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Maureen Abrahims; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy G. and Brascal Cole; numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Rd., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Curt Brown officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25 both of Selinsgrove will be held in Shreiner's Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Edward's memory may be made to Ashburn's Animals, 291 Scrubby Hill Rd., Selinsgrove PA, 17870.