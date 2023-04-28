Edward L. Boonie, 86, of McClure, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in McClure, a son of the late Carl W. and Rosalene (Baker) Boonie. On Aug. 25, 1963, he married the former Carol S. Timblin who survives.
Edward was a graduate of Beaver Vocational High School. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and served from 1956-1958. Edward was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He was a member of Mount Bethel Church of McClure.
Edward worked at Playworld in Lewisburg and Lozier in McClure.
Edward loved to go fishing and gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife Carol are one son, Brian C. Boonie; one brother, Ron Boonie; and four sisters, Carol Goss, Louanne Finizio, Judy Zieber, and Rose Snyder.
He was preceded in death by one son, Alan W. Boonie; one brother, Ned A. Boonie.
Family and friends will be received Tuesday, May 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. A masonic service will be held at 2 conducted by the Middleburg Masonic Lodge No. 619, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Donald Wise officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Middle-West Veterans Honor Guard will be held in McClure Union Cemetery.