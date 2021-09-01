Edward L. Dorman, 75, of Geise Street, Sunbury, formerly a Northumberland Pineknotter, entered into the gates of glory into our Heavenly Father’s arms, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Ed was born April 23, 1946, to the late Shirley (McCreary) Bickhart.
He was married 45 years, 10 months to the love of his life, Linda (Teter) Dorman.
His passion was playing baseball. The first year of the Northumberland Acorn Field, he was the first one to hit a home run over the billboard signs. In high school, he was a pitcher in baseball, a forward in basketball, a member of the Letterman’s Club, and a homeroom officer. He excelled in baseball and had the highest batting average of .642 which still hasn’t been broken. He was voted class clown and best dancer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sheila Dorman; sister-in-law, Barbara (Teter) Greeley and her husband Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arthur Bickhart.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
Interment will be private in Orchard Hills Cemetery.