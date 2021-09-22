Edward M. Hackenburg, 73, formerly of Mifflinburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
He was born July 12, 1948, in White Springs, a son of the late Reno and Mary (Motter) Hackenburg.
Edward was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He was employed at Pennsylvania House, and enjoyed collecting various antique items, hunting, and was a member of the NRA.
Edward was a member of New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.
He is survived by several cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Jason Mitchell officiating. Concluding the service will be military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Burial will be held privately in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory can be sent to the church.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.