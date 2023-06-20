Edward M. “Dzadzi” Smink, 75, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Geisinger/Shamokin Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 2, 1947, in Shamokin, a son of the late Edward J. and Lorraine (Augustine) Smink and lived in Shamokin all his life. Ed was a truck driver by occupation driving for F&S Brewery, Yochs Bakery, Jeffries Trucking Co., and Lehigh Valley Farms where he retired from.
Ed was married July 2, 1966, to the former Bonita “Bonnie” General at St. Anthonys Church in Ranshaw by the late Monsigner Thomas Bartol.
He was a 1965 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, a life member of the Brady Fire Company, Kulpmont American Legion, Kulpmont VFW, Black Diamond Marines and Teamsters No. 429, Reading.
Ed served his country as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy attached to the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam where he earned the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguished Device and two Battle Stars.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Edward C. Smink and his wife Cathy, of Shamokin, and Jennifer Karlovich and husband Michael, of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Mason and Carter Smink, and Hayden, Sophia and Jackson Karlovich; one sister, Kathleen Smink Discano, of Sunbury; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Kolovich of Hummelstown; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is a dear family member, Carla McKinney and husband Tadd and their children, Rhiannon and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David in 1984.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, June 26, at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township at 11 a.m. with Fr. Theodore Neculaes as celebrant. A visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial with full military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be given to Our Lady of Hope Church of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.