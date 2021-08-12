Edward P. Nerino, 71, of Mechanicsburg, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Edward's survivors include his wife, Beth; his two children, E. Anthony Nerino and Marisa McClellan; son-in-law, Justin McClellan; and five grandchildren, Ryan, Joseph, and Nicholas Nerino, Dylan and Carter McClellan.
Join Edward's family for his gathering at 9 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg.
Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, 717-766-3421.