Edward Russell "Russ" Bilbrough, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and Navy veteran, Seaman/Boiler Tender 2nd Class entered into rest April 4, 2022.
Born April 12, 1937, in Greensboro, Md., he was one of 10 siblings, of the late Thomas Smith Bilbrough and Virgie Mae (Bullock) Bilbrough. Husband of and survived by the love of his life, Peggy Layton Bilbrough, together they raised three wonderful daughters, Pamela (and Jeffrey Kratz), Shari (and Ronnie Conrad) and Dawn (and Keith McCabe). In addition to their children, he was blessed with nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Russ was an accomplished mechanic and carpenter, spending many years as a powerhouse operator, then builder/carpenter both employed and later self-employed. He enjoyed the outdoors, primarily hunting, surf fishing and gardening, but his most cherished pastime was spending time with his beloved family.
Services will be announced at a later date and held in Greensboro, Md., where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.org in honor of Russ.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.