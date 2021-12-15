Edward W. Kerstetter, 65, Millheim Dec 15, 2021 7 hrs ago Edward Kerstetter A Celebration of Life service for Edward W. “Newt” Kerstetter will be held Dec. 23 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Aaronsburg beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tags United Church Of Christ Edward W. Kerstetter Newt Christianity St. Peter's Life Service Celebration Beginning Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries KERSTETTER, Edward Jul 12, 1956 - Nov 28, 2021 WENRICH, William Oct 25, 1958 - Dec 14, 2021 HAUCK, Gladys Dec 27, 1939 - Dec 13, 2021 HAUCK, Barry Feb 6, 1965 - Dec 13, 2021 CAMP SR., Roger Mar 4, 1943 - Dec 12, 2021 SHRAWDER, Beverly Sep 8, 1948 - Dec 14, 2021 GRAHAM, Robert Mar 30, 1973 - Dec 11, 2021 GAUGLER, Loretta Dec 5, 1934 - Dec 15, 2021 LEITZEL, Paul Aug 21, 1931 - Dec 14, 2021 FREY, Sheree, 64, New Columbia LONG, Kermit J., 91, Northumberland COUNTS, Beverly J., 79, Middleburg Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints