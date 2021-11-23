Edwin G. Klinger of Kreamer passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after a four-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born May 3, 1931, in Middleburg, a son of Wilbur and Hazel (Glass) Klinger. He married Marie Klingler of Kreamer on Jan. 5, 1957, a nearly 65-year bond that ended with his passing.
Edwin was better known to friends and family as “Beaky” and graduated from Middleburg High School in 1949. After high school, he traveled to Alaska and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War until 1952. Beaky was talented with anything mechanical and parlayed this skill into a career, stationed for his final 30 years of employment at the Selinsgrove Center as an HVAC/Plumbing technician.
Beaky wasn’t all work, he also carved out time for many outdoor activities, sports and was an avid Pinochle player. He played men’s league baseball, basketball, enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, fishing and golf. He was a lifetime member of Shade Mountain Golf Course and a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Kreamer, the Kreamer Fire Company, Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club, Middleburg Lodge No. 619, and the Middleburg Ambulance. He served as the President of the Globe Mills Cemetery for more than 40 years.
In addition to his many activities, he made time for his family which included family picnics along Penns Creek, camping, games and annual pilgrimages to Canada for family vacations. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sporting events and was huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Surviving are three children, Neil (wife Kristie) of Winfield, David (wife Bobbie Ann) of Selinsgrove, and Kelly Perfect (husband Rick) of Selinsgrove; two granddaughters, Carly Klinger of Winfield and Erin Perfect of Providence, R.I.; four grandsons, Grant Klinger of Lewisburg, Dawson and Cameron Klinger, both of Selinsgrove, and Alexander Perfect of Hurley, N.Y.; one sister and brother-in-law, Lois “Dolly” Showver and her husband Earl of York Haven; two nieces and two nephews, Donna (Klinger) McHattie of Beaver Falls and Elaine (Shover) Nogle of York; David Showver and Roger Shover, both of York.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard E. and Ethel Klinger; and a nephew, Richard S. Klinger.
The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with a Masonic memorial service beginning at 11, followed by the funeral services with the Rev. Vickie Brown officiating. Honoring Edwin’s request, no viewing will be held.
Burial with military honors by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will take place after the service in Globe Mills Cemetery.
The family asks that everyone kindly follow pandemic safety precautions and masks will be required at the indoor service.
Memorial donations can be made to Globe Mills Cemetery, P. O. Box 266, Kreamer, PA, 17833 or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 82, Kreamer, PA.