Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 10:33 pm
Edwin L. Johansen, 96, of Milton, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and online condolences go to www.DaleRanck.com.
