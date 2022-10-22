Edwin L. McCollum, known to most as Mike, celebrated 71 years of life before passing away on Oct. 18, 2022.
Mike was born to Edwin T. and Joanne 'Pinky' McCollum on Oct. 14, 1951. Over the years, Mike called home to Montandon, Nokomis and the River.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin T. and sister, Diane Treas. He is survived by his mother, Joanne B. of Nokomis, Fla.; Connie, wife and best friend of 52 years; two sons, Jason (Kim) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Vincent (Allyson) of Duncannon, Pa., and three grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob and Delaney.
Mike graduated from Milton High School '69 and Bloomsburg University '74. He was a teacher by nature not education. He enjoyed woodworking, music, boating, problem solving, good company, and good food. Once owner and operator of Modern Way Mobile Home Park, Mike was active in the community and paved the way by starting a community recycling center. He was a proud member of American Legion Post #841. Mike was always one to stand for his beliefs including our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He touched the lives of countless people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He meant so much to so many and will be greatly missed. To honor his request, no funeral service will be held, but there will be a Celebration of Life gathering Memorial Day 2023 at the River.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Hospice of Evangelical either through the mail at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa 17837 or online at https://www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx If donating online, choose Hospice of Evangelical in the Designation drop down menu.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.