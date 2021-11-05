Bay Journal News Service
A decade ago, Steve Minkkinen and a team of biologists pulled into a boat ramp along a tributary to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. Their pickup was hauling a blue tank filled with hundreds of squirming eels, ranging in size from large earthworms to small snakes.
To some, they had about as much appeal. One woman watched as the creatures poured from the tank into the creek. “Well,” she told Minkkinen, who heads the Maryland fisheries office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “I’m never swimming in this river again.”
She was only getting a glimpse of what was to come. Efforts to bring the slithery fish back to the East Coast’s largest river have accelerated. This year alone, more than 620,000 eels were returned to habitats they had dominated until the last century.
Although eels were once an abundant food for American Indians and early settlers, the river was devoid of them just two decades ago — the result of massive dams built in the early 1900s, which blocked their migrations.
Eels fell off the radar of the public and resource managers alike. Restoration attention — and funding — turned to getting the higher profile American shad back upstream. Those efforts absorbed tens of millions of dollars but have largely failed to date: Since 2008, shad restoration efforts have succeeded in moving fewer than 2,400 fish beyond the four dams on the lower Susquehanna. During that same period, biologists trucked 800 times as many eels upstream — more than 2 million — at a fraction of the cost.
Started on a whim with a shoestring budget, the American eel restoration effort is transforming the ecology of the river. Surveys show they are not only surviving, but growing fast and spreading throughout the Susquehanna basin, where they once accounted for a quarter of all fish biomass.
Biologists hope the returning eels will prey on, and slow the spread of, rusty crayfish, a troublesome nonnative invader. They also predict that the eels will boost populations of water-filtering mussels, which may eventually help improve water quality in the river.
That’s not all. Biologists now hope the surprising Susquehanna success will have consequences that reach far beyond the river or the Chesapeake Bay.
Eel populations have plummeted throughout their North American range in recent decades and are considered “depleted” today. But the Chesapeake region retains the greatest abundance of eels along the East Coast, and 40% of the habitat there is found in the Susquehanna basin. Biologists hope that returning that vast area to productive eel habitat could help bolster eel numbers from South America to the Arctic Circle.
Eels face a dam problem
That unusual lifecycle may have contributed to the demise of eels — and is the reason the Susquehanna might be a key to their comeback.
An eel’s sex is not determined until later in life, and research suggests that those in dense populations tend to be mostly males. Those that reach sparsely populated headwaters are almost exclusively females. By congregating eels downstream, dams may be restricting the production of females needed to help the coastwide stock reproduce. Some crawl over, or around, smaller structures, but each can reduce the number of eels that get by. Large dams — like the 94-foot-high Conowingo — can totally shut down their passage.
If the river were to be fully reopened, Minkkinen estimates that the Susquehanna alone could eventually support 11 million mostly female eels. Some think that number is low.
That’s important because, unlike anadromous fish that return to their native rivers to spawn, the entire eel population breeds as a group in the Sargasso Sea. Their offspring are flung across the coast by ocean currents, rather than returning to a specific river.
Therefore, a rejuvenated Susquehanna population, biologists hope, could help rebuild eel numbers all along the coast, which is near its all-time low. But it’s hard to say for sure because of the eel’s unique life cycle, and they are poorly studied compared with anadromous species.
It may be that eels from some places never get back to their spawning ground in the Sargasso Sea. In terms of reproduction, eels from some areas may be significantly more important than others. Are fewer big females with lots of eggs from one location more important than lots of smaller females with fewer eggs from someplace else? No one knows.
“It’s really hard to fit eels’ life history into a quantitative model,” said Kristen Anstead, a stock assessment scientist with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. “Eels just become — highly scientific term — weird all the time.”
If Susquehanna eels do boost spawning, measuring their impact could be difficult because an increase in small eels would be spread from South America almost to the Arctic Circle. But, “it is pretty standard to think that the habitat loss with dams is a really big issue with eels,” Anstead said.
“Conowingo does seem to be a pretty big success story right now,” she added. “I hope that does mean something for the population.”
Once prized, then forgotten
The steady success on the Susquehanna is a surprise because it was so improbable.
Eels were once an important part of the river. They were a major food for American Indians because they packed far more calories than other fish. Early colonists reported Onondagas roasting eels along the Susquehanna’s headwaters. The river is still filled with stone weirs constructed hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago, to capture eels.
European settlers developed a taste for them, too. A report from the Pennsylvania Department of Fisheries more than a century ago stated that the number of eels migrating up the state’s rivers each spring was “simply enormous.”
But their days on the Susquehanna ended in the early 1900s when a series of hydroelectric dams closed the river to migrating fish. The last straw was Conowingo Dam, completed in 1928, leaving just 10 of the river’s 440 miles unblocked.
Pennsylvania periodically supported efforts to truck eels around the dams until around 1980, but the numbers found in the river declined, and fisheries vanished. In recent decades, they essentially stopped showing up.
Despite their historic significance, eels became a low restoration priority. When resource agencies and utilities that owned the hydroelectric dams negotiated operating licenses decades ago, they called for huge investments to get migrating shad upstream. Eels were ignored.
Tens of millions of dollars were spent building fish elevators to carry shad over dams. Those fish tend to migrate during the day and follow strong midriver flows. The elevators were never suited to move small, juvenile eels that migrate at night along slower currents at the rivers’ edge.
About two decades ago, Minkkinen became intrigued with eels after seeing efforts to improve eel passage on the Shenandoah River. If you could give eels a hand there, he wondered, what about the Susquehanna?
Minkkinen kept hearing stories from people working with shad near the Conowingo Dam. “There are eels crawling up the rocks,” they told him.
“That,” Minkkinen said, “is when I had the idea that it could be a really good place to catch eels.”
He had no budget to work with, but he got permission from Exelon Corp, which owns the dam, to collect eels that pile up below the structure. Working with low-tech materials from hardware stores, Minkkinen’s team constructed a small tray that angled down the steep rip-rap lining the river’s edge. They ran a small trickle of water down the tray hoping it would attract migrating eels.
The first year, 2005, they caught 42. The next had 19. They tinkered with equipment and location, and in 2008 collected more than 42,000 eels and began trucking them upstream. Their best year — shortly before Exelon took over the task and upgraded the eel-catching devices — was in 2013, when they collected 293,141.
“For a device that we probably spent less than $2,000 on, we had something that worked,” Minkkinen said.
Gaining respect
The fact that anyone cares about getting eels upstream or downstream is a remarkable reversal from 2005, when Minkkinen’s team made their first attempt to catch eels at the base of Conowingo.
Now, a new operating agreement for Exelon Corp., which took over the eel trucking at Conowingo in 2016, ensures that efforts to move eels upstream will continue for decades to come. Most upstream dam operators also have eel-related obligations.
“They’re on the radar now, and before they weren’t,” Minkkinen said. “That’s a big change right there. So I’m really happy about that.”
He and others are hoping that people will come to embrace rather than fear the remarkable and still mysterious creatures as they return.
Tracking by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission shows that eels are now turning up in most of the river’s drainage. They have appeared near Clearfield on its western border and near Cooperstown, NY, near its northern edge. Both are far upstream from stocking locations.
Aaron Henning, a commission biologist, said that eels account for 40% of the fish biomass in one creek he’s monitoring. “They look weird and may be a nuisance when you catch them, but I think everyone is starting to understand their ecological value,” he said. “There’s not a person living in the basin who would disagree with the statement, ‘we need more mussels.’ People are ready for a feel-good story like that.”