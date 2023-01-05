Effie R. Wertz, 70, of North Third Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1952, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Robert I. and Ruth N. (Dewalt) Heffner. On Jan. 18, 1969, she married Dennis E. Wertz who preceded her in death on July 25, 2019.
Effie attended Sunbury schools. She was employed with Keystone Human Services and later Resilite.
She was a life member of Good Will Hose Co. and the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 503.
Effie enjoyed camping and always enjoyed a good time, including karaoke.
Mrs. Wertz is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dennis E. II and Angela M. Wertz of Sunbury, George S. Wertz and companion Karen Derr of Shamokin, Clifford A. and Michelle M. Wertz of Sunbury; one daughter, Lynn A. Courtney of Sunbury; her 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and Robert I. and Ruth A. Heffner of Shamokin.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 with Chaplain Robert Barner officiating.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.