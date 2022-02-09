The NFL on Wednesday released its list of players invited to the scouting combine (March 1-7), and eight Nittany Lions have been invited to the Indianapolis-based event.
Five defensive players in safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, defensive end/linebacker Jesse Luketa and linebacker Brandon Smith received invites.
Offensive players Jahan Dotson (wide receiver) and Rasheed Walker (offensive tackle) received invites, and specialist Jordan Stout was also invited from Penn State.
Dotson leaves Penn State third all-time in career receiving touchdowns with 23. His 2,620 career yards receiving, and his 175 career receptions also rank fourth all-time among Penn State wideouts. The senior earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season by conference coaches.
Brisker recorded 153 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons and earned accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten player by conference coaches.
During the 2021 season, his lone with the program, Ebiketie recorded a team-high 9.5 sacks and another team-leading two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. The Temple transfer ended the year with 62 total tackles and was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and members of the Big Ten media.
Stout received the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year award in December after averaging 46 yards per punt during the 2021 season. Stout’s long of 76 yards ranked third in the Big Ten.
The 2022 NFL draft begins on April 28 and runs through the 30.
Lee earns conference honor
Penn State wrestler Nick Lee (No. 1) earned co-wrestler of the week honors along with Iowa’s Alex Marinelli after going 2-0 in bouts last week.
Lee — the reigning NCAA champion at 141 pounds — earned a 13-3 major decision against Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio (then-ranked No. 20) last Friday to help the Nittany Lions to a 32-7 win against the Buckeyes. Lee posted four takedowns against D’Emilio.
On Sunday, Lee earned a 4-1 decision against Nebraska’s Chad Red Jr. (then-ranked No. 6) as the Nittany Lions defeated Nebraska, 21-13, to win the regular-season Big Ten dual-meet title.
Lee has won 18 consecutive bouts, a streak that began following a 6-5 loss against Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman in the Big Ten championships last March. Lee met Eierman in the NCAA championships last year, and won a 4-2 sudden victory decision to win the national title.
He’s gone 13-0 in bouts this season and is tied for a team-high five major decisions. Lee has recorded 46 takedowns in duals this year.
Top-ranked Penn State (16-0, 8-0 Big Ten) concludes the regular season on Feb. 20 against visiting Rider.
Marisa named to Staley watch list
Penn State guard Makenna Marisa landed on the Dawn Staley Award Watch List last weekend as the Nittany Lions enter the final month of the regular season.
Marisa is one of 17 players on the watch list.
The Dawn Staley Award, which recognizes the nation’s best guard in women’s Division I college basketball, “is given annually to a player who exemplifies the skills that Dawn possessed throughout her career; ball handling, scoring, her ability to distribute the basketball and her will to win.”
This year’s winner will be announced on April 7.
Marisa ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring and averages 22.4 points per game. Her 22.4 points-per-game average ranks seventh nationally.
On Jan. 25, Marisa joined Penn State’s 1,000-career points club during a contest against Iowa. She’s tallied 1,091 career points with the Nittany Lions. Earlier this season, Marisa recorded Penn State’s first triple-double since the 1988 season when she posted 30 points, 11 assists and 10 steals in the Nittany Lions’ win against Delaware State on Nov. 16.