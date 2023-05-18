The Daily Item
Eight Valley baseball teams have qualified for the postseason, which begins on Saturday.
Three local teams are part of the five-team District 4 4A bracket.
In the only quarterfinal game, No. 4 Mifflinburg (13-7) hosts No. 5 Danville (11-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will play No. 1 Athens (18-1) on Tuesday at Mansfield University in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, scheduled for Tuesday at Montgomery High, No. 2 Midd-West (15-3) meets No. 3 Montoursville (14-6)
The final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on May 27.
In Class 3A, top-seeded Hughesville (17-3) has a bye, and will meet either Bloomsburg (11-9) or Warrior Run (11-9) in a semifinal on Tuesday night. The Panthers host the Defenders at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Mount Carmel (13-6) meets No. 7 Wellsboro (10-10) on Saturday and No. 3 Central Columbia (10-9) hosts No. 7 Loyalsock (8-12). All quarterfinal games are Saturday.
In Class 2A, Southern Columbia is the only local qualifier. The Tigers (8-12) are seeded seventh and head to Wyalusing for a quarterfinal game on Saturday morning against the second-seeded Rams (14-6).
South Williamsport (12-4) is the top seed and meets No. 8 Northwest (10-10) on Saturday. Other quarterfinal games have No. 3 Canton (13-7) hosting No. 6 Montgomery (13-7) and No. 4 Troy (12-8) hosting No. 5 Muncy (13-7). All four games are 11 a.m. Saturday.
In Class A, second-seeded Northeast Bradford (8-10) will meet No. 1 seed Benton (10-8) for the district title on May 26 at Bowman Field.
Selinsgrove and Shikellamy will play in the District 2/4 5A tournament next week.
On Monday, Crestwood (11-9) visits Selinsgrove (14-5) while Shikellamy (10-10) travels to Pittston (16-3).