NEW BERLIN — Eighteen students from Midd-West, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, and Selinsgrove spent five weeks learning the fundamentals of cosmetology.
They spent the summer learning the principles of hair designing, hair cutting, and the use of chemical texture services.
The program is offered to students who have completed 11th grade and are entering their senior year.
The summer program is designed to not only teach the students the basics, but to also help complete the needed 1,250 hours that the state of Pennsylvania requires for cosmetology licensing. Due to their participation in this program, students will be able to accumulate the hours necessary to become a licensed cosmetologist while still earning credits towards their high school diploma.