Eileen M. Warner, 83, of Camp Hill, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at The Gardens at West Shore in Camp Hill. She was one of a family of seven boys and seven girls.
A native of Tamaqua, she was born Nov. 28, 1938, a daughter of the late John and Earla (Golder) Warner.
She attended the California, PA schools.
Surviving are three sisters, Beatrice Webb, Shirley Boggs, and Gladys Crandle; and a brother, Seldon Warner.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers.
A celebration of life will be celebrated later at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.