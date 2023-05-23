Elaine B. Wagner, 75, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1948, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Clyde W. and Miriam (Reedy) Boop. On June 8, 1968, in Lewisburg, she married Thomas E. Wagner who survives.
Elaine was a 1966 graduate of Lewisburg High School and a 1968 graduate of Maryland Medical Secretary School, Hagerstown.
She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 32 years at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, and Kramm’s Nursing and Rehabilitation, Watsontown.
Elaine was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, where she was active in Ladies of Faith.
She was a member of the Red Hatters. Elaine enjoyed playing and winning the game Rummikub.
Elaine had a very strong faith in the Lord, was dedicated to her family, and was always willing to help those in need, especially the elderly.
Surviving in addition to her husband of nearly 55 years, are one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle W. and Noel Jones of West Milton.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Veralyn G. Reedy; and one grandson, Jared M. Jones.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Minister Beverly Hoffman officiating.
Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.