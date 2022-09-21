Elaine Faye Yetter, 83, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Meiserville, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Charles Reichenbach and Edith (Mull) Reichenbach-Hackman. On Feb. 4, 1955, she married the late Earl W. Yetter who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2005.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and word searches, trout fishing, and doing ceramics. Elaine had a love for food and enjoyed dining out. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending precious time with her family, especially Sunday dinners around her table.
Elaine is survived by her children, Sandra (Steven) Chubb of Mount Pleasant Mills, Lori (Lyle) Brouse of Selinsgrove, Roy “Flip” (Jeanette) Yetter of Port Trevorton, and Brian Yetter and his companion Holly Herrold of Mount Pleasant Mills; a son-in-law, Ronald Emery of Liverpool; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; an aunt, Pauline Hoover of Selinsgrove; sisters-in-law, Esther Swineford of Selinsgrove and Pauline Reichenbach of Beaver Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Debra Emery; stepfather, Paul Hackman; and two brothers, Robert Swineford and Richard Reichenbach.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Rev. Nick Smith officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Aline Cemetery.