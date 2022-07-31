Elaine J. (Scabarozi) Trembulak, 78, of Selinsgrove, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of the late Plinio and Ezia (Pernazza) Scabarozi.
Elaine was a graduate of William Patterson University, N.J., in 1964 with a bachelor of arts degree. After college she went on to work as an art teacher for the Toms River, N.J. School District in the late 1960s.
She then moved to Danville in 1976, where she dove into volunteer services, as well as worked as a part-time custom framer for McIndoe’s Stationary Store, Danville in the 80s.
Elaine loved to volunteer wherever she could, including being a founding board member of the Ronald McDonald House, Danville, spending many years planning block parties and fundraisers for the House and together with her family, decorating the House for Christmas. She was involved in Girl Scouts, helping her daughter’s troop and eventually becoming a troop leader. Her troop always won first place at the Halloween Parade.
She was involved with the Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary for over 30 years — she was a Past President and helped start the Miracle Square Gift Shop and was part of the craft group making thousands of Santas and other Christmas items for their annual sale which raised money for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Danville.
Elaine also taught Sunday School at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Danville, and designed the color scheme and logo for the first Life Flight helicopter at Geisinger.
Elaine will always be remembered for her willingness to help others, most recently, she loved to help with the activities that her grandchildren were involved in at Selinsgrove High School.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shari A. and Jake Mangels of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan and Abigail; and former husband, Frank J. Trembulak.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by one daughter, Nikki Lynn Trembulak in 1977.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House of Danville online at www.rmhdanville.org or via mail at P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821.
All services for Elaine are being handled privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.DaleRanck.com