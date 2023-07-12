Elaine L. Stettler, 80, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Monday, July 10, 2023, in Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Elaine was born in 1943 in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Alma (Osman) Shultz. In 1962, she married Jerry Stettler who preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2023.
She was a wonderful housewife and mother. She and her husband owned Elaine’s House of Ceramics and Exotic Aquarium in the 1970s and 1980s.
Elaine loved camping and sitting around the fire — she was always fanning the fire, which earned her the name nickname the Fanning Idiot. She also loved all kinds of crafts and sewing. Most of all she loved her family and friends and having get-togethers.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Wayne and Jill Stettler, Chad and Dana Stettler, Brad Stettler, all of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Charissa and Alyssa Stettler, both of Sunbury, and Molly Greth of Northumberland; two sisters, Doris and Debbie of Florida, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ron; and three sisters, Jeanette, Shirley and Jane.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.