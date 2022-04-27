Elaine M. Snyder, 96, of Trevorton Road, Trevorton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 25, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 30, 1925, in her parent’s home in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Miller) Raup. On Nov. 29, 1947, in Trevorton United Methodist Church, she married Joseph D. Snyder who preceded her in death. They shared 57 years of marriage together before his passing on June 6, 2005.
Elaine was a 1944 graduate of Trevorton High School. After graduation, she was employed at Westinghouse in Sunbury, until she had children. Throughout the years, she was a caregiver for several family members in their time of illness.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Shamokin, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and led Junior Missions for many years. Elaine most recently attended Elysburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Kathy Snyder of Dallastown; one daughter and son-in-law, Carin and Gregory Richards of Trevorton Road; five grandchildren, Brandon (Kristian) Snyder, Bryce Snyder, Chelsea (Jordan) Reynolds, Laura (Daniel) Webster, and Katie (Kyle) Concini; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Dylan, and Kailee Snyder, Maddison, Adam, and Joshua Webster, and Katherine and Jacob Concini; one sister, Nancy (Bruce) Miller; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Breining, Alice Raup, and Helen Raup; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin, Dean, Mark, and Wayne Raup; and sisters, Pauline Stepp and Carol Craver.
Elaine’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held at the Elysburg Alliance Church, 113 Alpha Ave., Elysburg, PA 17824, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Andrew Knisely officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to Elysburg Alliance Church or Zerbe Township Recreational Committee, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.