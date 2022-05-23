Elda I. Mull, 92, of Jonestown, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Mull Jr.
Born Dec. 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Goldie (Grimm) Paul.
Elda worked as a short-order cook at various restaurants and truck stops. She was the second oldest member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Herndon.
She is survived by her children, Nancy E. wife of Leo Landis of Millersburg, Dennis L. and his wife Carolyn Mull of Dornsife, Gary L. Mull of Jonestown and Terry D. and his wife Pamela Mull of Jonestown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry and Dale Mull.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Paul’s U.C.C, 1763 Urban Road, Herndon. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.