Elda M. Moyer, 92, of Beavertown, went to be with her eternal Father on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
She was born July 2, 1929, in Troxelville, a daughter of the late Harold and Edna (Heeter) Erb. On April 1, 1945, she married Harrold R. Moyer and spent 65 years with him before his passing on May 10, 2010.
Elda was employed at numerous shirt factories as a seamstress while also busy caring for her children.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Moyer of Middleburg, Eileen and William Donovan of Newville, Lee Moyer of Shamokin Dam, Roy and Bev Moyer of Beavertown, Joe Moyer of Beavertown and Tony and Amanda Moyer of Beavertown. From these six children she was given seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was also proceeded in death by one sister, Jean Mattern; and one great-grandson, David Bower.
In Elda’s limited free time she was a volunteer EMT for Beavertown Rescue Hose Company for 20 years.
At her request there will be no viewing. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Troxelville Union Cemetery with Rev. Kathy Mercado officiating.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Per Elda’s wishes, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Beavertown Rescue Hose Company, 222 S. Sassafras St., Beavertown, PA 17813.