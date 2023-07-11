Eleanor (Boyer) Dinius, of Kreamer, entered eternal life Friday, July 7, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born to the late Cyril and Grace (Spicher) Boyer on Jan. 25, 1928. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Matthes and Jeanne Purdum and most recently by her son-in-law, Kenneth Bollinger. Eleanor married Harold “Bud” Dinius on June 5, 1946, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death in 2006.
Surviving to cherish memories of Bud and Eleanor are their daughters, Diana Wert and husband Ken, Bonnie Bollinger, and Carolyn Sands and husband Richard; grandchildren, Kathleen (Wert) Clark, Kevin Wert and wife Angie, Beth (Bollinger) Vasquez and husband Juan, Megan (Bollinger) Petroski, Christopher Sands and wife Megan and Alison (Sands) Miller and husband John. She was great-grandmother to Alexander and Ryan Clark; Madison and Caleb Wert; Mason, Mateo and Mya Vasquez; Keegan and Lincoln Petroski; and Madeline Sands. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kreamer and served as a Sunday school teacher and as SS Superintendent in the children’s department. She sang in the church choir for many years. Eleanor was a graduate of Middleburg High School and maintained many friendships of her classmates over the years. During her earlier school years, she competed in poetry recitation competitions and continued to share those memories in later years. She was a loving “stay-at-home mom” while her children were young, but you may remember Eleanor from her administrative work at the Middleburg Auction, Felker Carpet and Tile or at the Bon Ton in Selinsgrove. Eleanor and Bud were active in the Middleburg Retired Persons organization and she served to coordinate and host many bus trips for the group.
The family invites you to join them in a Celebration of Eleanor’s Life on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Kreamer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 82, Kreamer, PA 17833, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. They want to thank the staff of Artis Senior Living West Shore and Nottingham Village for their compassionate care for their mother during the last few years.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.