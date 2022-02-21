Eleanor Emma (Pocock) Heisler, 87, of Milton, passed from this life into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Eleanor was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Philadelphia, to the late Daniel and Agnes Pocock.
Eleanor graduated from Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia and worked for many years as a registered nurse. She loved being a nurse and was always a compassionate caregiver.
Eleanor loved her family and many friends, traveling, and serving her Lord in Christian ministry. She lived her life as a faithful witness to her Heavenly Father’s love and grace. In recent years, she delighted in watching her family grow as great-grandchildren were added to her family.
Eleanor was preceded in death by husbands, Abram Ziegler and Harold Reimensnyder.
Eleanor is survived by husband, Miles Heisler, of Milton; and sister, Elizabeth Slavecki, of Harrisburg. Also surviving are two sons, Abram Ziegler and wife Sherry, of Limestoneville and Daniel Ziegler and wife Tina, of Milton; and two daughters, Karen Solomon and husband Keith, of Dillsburg and Donna Williams, of Mertztown. Eleanor is survived also by eight grandchildren and their spouses, Lori and Chad Miller, Justin Ziegler, Jodi and Jared Brokenshire, Elise and Jeremy Moser, Eric and Krysia Ziegler, Joel Williams and Lindsey Knox, Dana and Andrew Carpenter, Luke and Catherine Williams; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth St. Dr., Watsontown, followed by a service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Bartholomew officiating. Interment will follow in the Turbotville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Watsontown Alliance Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com